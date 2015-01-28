Outdoor SunBriteTVs Score Big at Purdue University Stadium

With winter temperatures dropping into the negatives and summer soaring past 100° Fahrenheit, West Lafayette, IN, experiences some harsh weather. To stand up to extremes at either end of the spectrum, Purdue University’s Ross-Ade Stadium was recently upgraded with SunBriteTV outdoor displays, designed to perform year-round, in concourses and in a special VIP area in the stadium’s South End Zone.

Purdue University’s Ross-Ade Stadium

Home of the Purdue Boilermakers, Ross-Ade, which currently seats more than 57,000 has undergone a dozen renovations since it was opened in 1924. At each Boilermakers home game, 150 season ticket holders are permitted entry to the South End Zone, where they enjoy high-end grills, cocktails and the ability to watch the game from multiple angles on the permanently installed SunBriteTVs.

“The South End Zone gives our season ticket holders a chance to socialize and enjoy themselves,” said Nick Terruso, Director of Video Services, Ross-Ade Stadium. “Even though they’re 15 feet from the field, the SunBriteTVs bring the action even closer. Everyone keeps telling me how they really complete the game-day experience.

Terruso also arranged for a multi-phase upgrade for the screens in the stadium’s concourse levels. Ten standard indoor displays have been replaced by SunBriteTVs since August, with 20 more planned over the next phases. SunBriteTV, a name that Terruso had heard before, was recommended by Dan Brooker, VP of Sales at Indianapolis-based Kingston Distribution, who was confident in the product’s ability to deliver quality in a wide range of conditions.

“The open-air concourse levels are protected from rain but our displays were still getting pretty roughed up in there,” said Terruso. “After several rounds of replacements, it became apparent that we needed to invest in weatherproof displays to handle the temperatures and moisture. SunBriteTV’s Signature Series was the clear choice.”

The Signature Series line is SunBriteTV’s most affordable outdoor television, starting at $1,495 and ranging in size from 32- to 65-inches. In addition to standard black, white and silver color options, bulk orders can be further color customized to complement any venue or school’s aesthetic.

Designed for permanent outdoor installation, SunBriteTVs are uniquely equipped for environments like Ross-Ade’s. Temperature regulation systems keep all internal electronics functioning in -40° to 122° Fahrenheit. Powder-coated aluminum exteriors are durable and long lasting. A watertight Cable Entry System and hermetically sealed edges keep out all moisture, dust, insects, grease and salty air. Specially designed anti-reflective screens and bright LED panels result in an easy-to-see image in any environment, day or night.