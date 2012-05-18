FSR to Introduce Digital Video Series

FSR has announced that they will launch their new Digital Video series at InfoComm 2012.

Aimed at professional installations requiring HDMI support, the new line of high bandwidth HDMI extenders, switchers, scalars and distribution amplifiers are designed to reduce the integration challenges inherent in the deployment of digital video systems.

To ease the integration burden, the DV series incorporates the latest features to bridge the digital video pitfalls. HDMI time correction ensures properly formatted HDMI signals over extended distances regardless of the source. Full EDID control means seamless and easy installation of devices with differing resolution. HDCP 2.1 along with a large quantity of keys, improves authentication issues in dynamic installations.

Among these new products is the new Multi-Format Scaling Switcher. With a combination of 9 analog and digital video inputs, audio insertion, audio breakaway and 4 independently scaled HDMI outputs, the DV-MFSW is an ideal solution for installations requiring the latest in digital video technology and legacy device support.

All of FSR’s latest products will be on exhibit at InfoComm, June 13 – 15, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth N651.