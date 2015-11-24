Oregon Softball Stadium Getting Daktronics Video Board

Daktronics will provide a new LED video display for the University of Oregon's new softball stadium, Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Installation is slated for late fall with a stadium opening in 2016.



The Daktronics video board will be displayed in right field and measure 12 high by 36 feet wide

"Mr. Sanders' generosity and passion for Oregon athletics will allow us to continue to provide an exceptional student experience and dramatically improve the softball fan experience. And most importantly, this great facility will honor Jane Sanders," said Rob Mullens, director of athletics at the University of Oregon.

The video display will be installed in right field and will measure 12 feet high by 36 feet wide with a 15HD pixel layout. It will incorporate variable content zoning which allows it to show one large image or to be divided into many different zones to show live video, instant replays, statistics and game information, graphics and animations, and sponsorship messages.

"Daktronics is pleased to have been selected to provide the video display system for the new Jane Sanders Stadium," said Daktronics Sales Representative Greg Schmidt. "The new softball complex is state-of-the-art and we are proud to be a part of it! We value our relationship with the University of Oregon and look forward to future projects at this prestigious university."