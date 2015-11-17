Optoma Adds New Projectors to ProScene ProAV Series

Optoma is now shipping six new 515 Series ProScene projectors. Ranging from 5,500 to 6,000 lumens, these projectors are designed for professional installations.

All six new projectors are equipped with a 1.8x zoom, horizontal and vertical keystone, and four-corner correction. This allows installers to individually adjust each corner of the image to create a perfectly square image for uneven walls or where a projector placement is awkward and needs to be installed at an angle.



In addition, if greater brightness is required, the geometric adjustment can be used for image stacking. This enables higher brightness to be achieved by overlaying images. For a multi-projector display, Optoma's brightness matching feature adjusts so multiple units can be perfectly matched.



"These new projectors give installers a additional advantage by offering the same high-end features of more costly interchangeable-lens projectors with the same brightness," said said Jon Grodem, senior director of product management at

Optoma. "All models feature a 1.8x zoom projection lens and lens shift to allow for easier installations without the need for expensive interchangeable lenses."



HDBaseT functionality is also provided on three of these new models. HDBaseT connects all the various types of AV and control devices through a single CAT6 cable via a transmitter to the projector. The wired remote functionality allows all aspects of the projectors to be individually controlled without requiring line of sight to the projector.



Full support is provided for Crestron, Extron, AMX, PJ-Link, and Telnet LAN protocols.