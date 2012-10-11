AVAD and Niles Team Up for Camaro Giveaway

AVAD LLC, in partnership with Niles Audio, is launching a new contest that will award one lucky AVAD customer with a brand new 2013 Chevy Camaro Coupe 1SS.

From now until December 28, 2012, authorized active AVAD customers are eligible to enter the drawing for a chance to win, with no purchase necessary, by visiting any AVAD branch location (limited to one entry per day). However, customers increase their chance of winning the grand prize by purchasing Niles products during the contest period. Customers receive an additional entry into the contest for each qualified purchase made. The winner will be announced by January 11, 2013.

"We want this contest to be fun and to reward our loyal distribution customers,” said Jim Annes, vice president and general manager at AVAD. “When people think of the best in muscle cars, they think of the iconic Chevy Camaro. When people think of the best in custom electronics, they think of Niles Audio. And when people think of the best in solutions, they think of AVAD. What better way to bring these three leaders together than with this exciting opportunity.”

The Camaro Coupe 1SS is powered by a 6.2L 426-horsepower V8 engine. The vehicle comes equipped with 20-inch aluminum wheels, electric power steering, Bluetooth wireless technology for select phones, and a three-month trial of Sirius XM Satellite Radio. EPA averages 16 MPG and an estimated 24 MPG on the highway.

For more information, or to read the official contest rules, visit an AVAD branch or contact customer.service@avad.com.