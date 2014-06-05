Opticomm-EMCORE 4K UHD KVM Extenders

Opticomm-EMCORE, a leading provider of end-to-end multimedia distribution equipment for 4K UHD and beyond, will be showcasing two newly upgraded KVM extenders, its proprietary Optiva OTP-1DVI2A1UKM and open-architecture openGear OPG-1DVI2A1UKM.

Intended for commercial AV installations, these insert cards extend and convert DVI, VGA and Component video, along with stereo analog audio and USB-HID KVM for remote keyboard mouse applications, over a single fiber. With the upgrade, both cards now allow for two choices of optics, the original 4.25 Gbps optics that supports Component video up to 1920x1200/60Hz for digital signage and 1600x1200/60Hz for PC graphics, for distances up to 25 km (15.5 miles), and using the newest 10.3 Gbps optics for signals up to 4K UHD (3840x2160) for distances up to 10 km (6.2 miles).

These fiber cards are designed for high resolution, uncompressed video bandwidth intensive environments such as Command and Control, Post-Production, Live Events. Additional applications include LED Multi-screens, Video walls, Jumbotrons, Digital Signage, Scientific Modeling, Military Simulation, Video Conferencing, Air Traffic Control, or anywhere that secure, lossless signal management is necessary and requires remote KVM management over a single (for HD) or dual (for 4K UHD) LC fiber optic cable to a distant display or projector. These and other applications that require HD and 4K UHD resolutions, as well as internal analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion, now have an ideal solution in either Optiva and openGear platforms to support even the largest video/audio/data files.

For Consultants and Integrators who build complex signal network systems, a single-fiber card such as OTP- 1DVI2A1UKM and OPG-1DVI2A1UKM simplifies design requirements. If users have not yet made the jump to 2K4K UHD resolutions, these cards provide future-proofing of system designs, as they offer a migration path from HD to 4K UHD within the same hardware, and can support lower resolutions needed as well.

For example, in the Government/Military market, clients have deployed these units in command and control applications for critical mission support. The Aerospace industry requires high signal capacity, no degradation of signals over long distances, high security signals with no electromagnetic interference (EMI), as well as transport of both analog and digital signals over the same cable. Opticomm-EMCORE’s fiber optic solutions are highly desirable when dealing with secure visual computing environments such as these.

Emcore’s OTP-1DVI2A1UKM is compatible with all of the Optiva fiber cards; all managed by the same OptivaView SNMP and Controller Card for monitoring the health of each remote card. The Optiva platform is unique because of its daisy-chain capabilities, using Time-Division Multiplexing, which allows a full rack of almost any configuration to be sent over a single fiber cable, as well as allows for a growing network of channel requirements on an as-needed basis, keeping costs low. Management and control of the Optiva system can be accomplished securely from a remote location miles away from the network.

Opticomm-EMCORE will display full Optiva and openGear at C7716 of the Las Vegas Convention Center, and will be joined with other cards for signal conversion, extension and switching. In addition, Opticomm-EMCORE will display its latest products for video over CATx/HDBaseT and IP that cater to Consultants and Integrators looking to build upon and convert between these thre