NEC to Sponsor Best of InfoComm Award

Chicago, IL--NEC Display Solutions of America will sponsor the “Best of InfoComm Award," which acknowledges the best product or service at InfoComm11. The winning company will be awarded $25,000 to the charity of its choice.

InfoComm11, a tradeshow displaying digital signage and other commercial audio-visual solutions, will take place on June 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

“NEC’s sponsorship of this awards program over the last three years has been very rewarding for our company, and we now look forward to an exciting round of entries as the competition heats up,” said Ashley Flaska, vice president of marketing for NEC Display Solutions. “InfoComm is a wonderful venue, bringing together the world’s audio/visual and digital signage communities for valuable educational, networking and business opportunities.”

Nominations from InfoComm exhibitors will be accepted at best.necdisplay.com through May 6. Products and services must be on display at InfoComm11 and have first-customer-ship dates between January 1 and September 30 to be eligible. Only one entry per exhibitor will be accepted.