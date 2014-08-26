One Systems Launches AV Product Mobile App

Nashville-based One Systems has launched the One Systems mobile app on iTunes and GooglePlay. The new app software for Android, iPad, iPhone, and iPod devices simplifies the process of finding the right One Systems or On Point Audio product for every application.

Users can search by brand, application, power handling, available finishes, optional transformer taps, or coverage patterns. All available suspension hardware is also accessible via type or compatible model.

Looking for product specs? Convenient links to detailed data sheets and system design tools, such as the speaker throw calculator, are included.

The ability to create a project parts list through the app is a time saver for every system integrator.

"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for everyone to reap the benefits of One Systems and On Point Audio products," explained Doug MacCallum, president of One Systems Inc. "The new app puts products, specs, and tools right at your fingertips."

One Systems models are available in a range of sizes from small-format, near field systems to long-throw stadium speakers. Their direct weather capability means they can withstand substantial exposure to the elements for extended periods of time without showing any degradation of audio quality. All models work equally well indoors where good projection, superior intelligibility, and superb pattern control are required.

On Point Audio models are professional loudspeakers designed for fixed installation and production applications. Their Narrow-Profile woofers enable On Point Audio loudspeaker enclosures to be made smaller and slimmer than typical loudspeakers of their format. The result is outstanding audio quality in a very compact package that is ideal for sound reinforcement and music playback. On Point Audio models deliver superior intelligibility, very high output, and have the build quality of much more expensive products.