Attero Tech Introduces 32-Channel Dante Break Out Interface

Attero Tech will introduce the first product in its new series of Dante-enabled AV endpoints at ISE 2013 in Amsterdam.



The D32 32-Channel Dante Break Out Interface provides 32 balanced audio outputs, each of which can be driven by a unique Dante network audio flow. The D32 features an intuitive front panel interface to allow Dante audio flows to be easily assigned to each of the 32 analog outputs.

In addition, the volume of each analog output can be set independently, and a level meter that is part of the front panel display shows the output signal level for each channel.

The D32 includes both primary and secondary Gigabit Dante network ports for seamless redundancy, plus a third Gigabit Ethernet port to give other local networked devices access to the Dante network without the need for a separate switch.

The D32 will initially find application in sports stadiums and other live venues, the company says, where large racks of multi-channel amplifiers need to be driven with ultra-low latency from a Dante network.