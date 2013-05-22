VCA Welcomes Amy Fulton as Director of Marketing

Video Corporation of America (VCA) has appointed Amy Fulton as director of marketing.



Amy is an industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience in the systems integration business. It will be her mission to keep clients fully informed of technology changes, innovative solutions and the depth of how VCA services can positively affect their organization.

VCA looks forward to increasing communications in new ways, utilizing social media, streaming media, blogging, PR, webcasts, events and more, the company says.