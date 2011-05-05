Crestron-Controlled Audio System Installed At Westminster Abbey

Revelers from around the globe tuned in to watch Prince William and Kate Middleton tie the knot last week at Westminster Abbey. With every detail carefully planned months in advance, the ceremony relied heavily on the newly upgraded audio/video system.

Featuring an advanced Crestron-controlled AV system, the installation was completed in time for the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth granting a Royal Charter to The Abbey in 1560.

The Crestron AV2 processor provides control of AV, CCTV cameras and recording and play back equipment. Crestron touch screens (TPS4000L and TPMC-8X) adorn various areas within the facility, including near the organ console, for control of AV elements specific to the organist. The touch screens feature presets that enable particular zones to be selected during different services.

The portable TPS-4000 can be plugged in at a number of locations to maximize system flexibility anywhere in the facility. The system also enables remote management, monitoring, and troubleshooting.

“The Crestron system was an integral part of the Royal Wedding,” said Vincent Bruno, Crestron director of marketing. “With more than a thousand guests in attendance and millions of viewers at home around the globe, Westminster Abbey required an advanced AV solution, and the Crestron system performed flawlessly.”