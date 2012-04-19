CEDIA Launches New Mobile App

CEDIA has announced the launch of their new mobile App available for download on Android, Blackberry and Apple devices.

The new App offers 12 features and provides a platform for the industry to connect and get valuable, relevant information, according to CEDIA. Individuals who download the App have immediate access to the industry training calendar, Twitter feed, Facebook, industry news feed, and the CEDIA blog.

CEDIA members have exclusive access to tools through the App including: a home theater calculator suite, access to all CEDIA white papers, a selection of professional marketing tools, quick reference in-the-field documents and the CEDIA member directory.

“We have designed the App to bring a unique benefit to our membership,” said Jamie Riley, CEDIA senior director of public relations and marketing. “We recognize our members are rarely at their desk, they’re out in the field. We have created a convenient way for them to access the tools and resources they need on the jobsite.”

New features and tools will continue to be added to the App as additional versions are rolled out. Current plans include the addition of tools to help members educate consumers about the technology solutions they provide, multiple language support, member profile update access, and more in-the-field tools. A tablet version of the App will also soon be available.

To download visit your App Store and search “CEDIA”. Blackberry users can visit direct.core-apps.com/cedia from a smartphone to download.

Additional information about the App can be found at cedia.org/app.