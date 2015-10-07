NSCA Cost of Doing Business Survey Opens

The National Systems Contractors Association’s biennial Cost of Doing Business survey is open for 2015.

To complete the survey, integrators provide basic information about their company background, staffing levels, and expense data (all of which remains confidential and is processed by a third party). NSCA will work with the third party to compile the data for use in its biennial Financial Analysis of the Industry Report, which integrators can use to:

Benchmark key financial ratios, such as financial KPIs, sales ratios, and project trends

Compare company performance to companies of similar size and to the industry overall

Identify areas of excess spending, inefficiencies, and wasted money

Pinpoint efficiency and financial performance aspects that beat the competition

“Our members find great value in this report – to the point where they’re beginning to ask for it every year as opposed to every other year,” says NSCA Executive Director Chuck Wilson. “The more early participation we have, the faster we can put together the highly anticipated Financial Analysis of the Industry Report. If integrators discover areas of large deviation from the median when comparing the metrics provided in the report, we recommend highlighting those areas to review with their management teams. These deviations indicate areas of potential cost savings.”

Integrators that return a completed a survey will receive:

•A customized report ($399 value) comparing the participating company’s results to the results of other electronic systems integrators

•Free admission to a special webinar led by NSCA Executive Director Chuck Wilson, who addresses survey results and provides tips on applying the report to business practices