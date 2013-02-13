NSCA Business and Leadership Conference Details Networking Events

Join many of the industry’s leading business executives to gain valuable strategies at the 15th Annual NSCA Business & Leadership Conference, February 21-23, in Phoenix, AZ.

This year the Business & Leadership Conference networking events include:

* NSCA Education Foundation Industry Charity Golf Tournament

Back by popular demand, the charity golf tournament will take place at the Arizona Grand Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will benefit the NSCA Education Foundation. Sign up today to receive discounted green fees and get networking with old and new friends alike. For more information contact NSCA at 800.446.6722.

* Beef & Brew and the Wild, Wild West

Enjoy the city’s best mountaintop views while enjoying an authentic western meal. Build your strategies after dinner by playing a round of cards, discussing the latest trends around a campfire, or reliving the good ‘ol days with a live western band. Even better—compete in the Bow ‘N Arrow tournament to show your competitive nature.

* Opening Night Dinner

Join NSCA staff and members at the opening night dinner and network with the winners of NSCA Excellence in Business Awards, who will share their tactics and successful business strategies with the group.

* Closing Night Dinner

Wrap-up the event with a night full of laughs at the closing night dinner with comedic relief from Daren Streb while enjoying your new connections made throughout the conference.

* Beer ’n’ Bull

Join us for an open forum centered around industry partnerships. Discuss the best practices in account management from the supplier, integration and end-user perspective.

* First-Time Attendee Orientation

Newcomers will hear from veteran participants on how to make the most of their experience and how they profited from strategies they learned from past NSCA conferences.

* Executive Power Hour

Carlos Dominguez, senior vice president, and Paul Depperschmidt, director of global AV integration market development from Cisco, are featured throughout this rapid-fire series of presentations by industry professionals intended to spark thought-provoking discussion on topics such as disruptive technologies, bridging the gap between IT and the systems integrators, and transitioning into a service model.