Digital Signage Federation Webinars(2)

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF), the independent not-for-profit trade organization serving the digital signage industry, is presenting FREE back-to-back hour-long webinar events on Tuesday, October 11th and Wednesday, October 12th from 2:00pm to 3:00pm EST/11:00am to 12:00pm PST.

On October 11th, both Digital Signage Expo and the Digital Signage Federation cooperatively present “Putting Digital Signage to Work For You,” a webinar designed for professionals in all industries who are thinking of implementing a digital signage program. Three leading industry experts – Alan Brawn, partner, Brawn Consulting and DSF Vice-Chairman, Jeff Porter, Executive Vice President of Scala Expert’s Group, and Adrian Weidmann, founder and Communications Architect of StoreStream Metrics – will speak to the basics of how to plan and implement a new digital signage installation, including:

Identifying the Key Elements for a successful digital signage deployment

How digital signage can be used to solve communication problems

How to calculate and achieve return on investment and return on objectives

Registration for the October 11th event is available at https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/370052274

On October 12th, the DSF will present, “Facial Recognition and Digital Signage Convergence with Video Analytics” presented by Allan Olbur, Visionary and New Business & Partnership Development for CALComm Technology Solutions OLAM Development Group. Video analytics and specifically, facial recognition, is one of the hottest topics in the evolution of digital signage technology and the first step toward meaningful engagement with consumers. Mr. Olbur, whose 35 years of experience in converged technologies, will address the benefits of integrating this technology while ensuring that your installation complies with the DSF’s privacy protection guidelines.

Registration for the October 12th event is available online at –