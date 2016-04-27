Northwest Arkansas Naturals Opened 2016 With New Daktronics LED Display

Arvest Ballpark and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals partnered with Daktronics of Brookings, South Dakota, to bring a new LED video display to Springdale, Arkansas. Daktronics designed, manufactured and installed the display prior to the first pitch this spring.

Arvest Ballpark Installation

“We’re extremely excited about adding this new technology to Arvest Ballpark,” said Northwest Arkansas Naturals General Manager Justin Cole. “It allows us to bring our fans high-quality content, statistics and video throughout each Naturals game. We can’t wait for our fans to see it during the 2016 season and beyond.”

The new 17-foot-high by 66-foot-wide display features a 13HD pixel layout for crisp, clear imagery to inform and entertain Naturals fans at every game. It is capable of variable content zoning allowing it to show one large image or to show multiple windows of live video, instant replays, up-to-the-minute statistics, graphics, animations and sponsorship messages.

“We’re excited to partner with Arvest Ballpark and the Naturals on this LED video display upgrade,” said Perry Grave, Daktronics sales representative. “The new technology enhances the baseball experience for fans, players and coaches alike. It really looks great on game day and will continue to provide entertainment for years to come.”

In addition to the equipment installation, the Naturals will also receive a bank of hours for the creation of digital content to be produced and delivered by Daktronics Creative Services at the request of the team.