North America Debut of Christie Boxer 4K 30K Lumen at NAB

Making its North American debut at NAB this week was the Christie Boxer 4K30 and the Christie H-Series projector line. Delivering “unrivaled brightness for its size and weight,” according to Christie, the Boxer 4K30 is a projector designed for high-profile rental staging and large venue events. Weighing only 150 pounds, Christie Boxer is, said Christie, “the brightest, lightest, and smallest 30,000-lumen projector in its class.”

The Christie Boxer projector at the Christie booth at the NAB show Specs include:

• Extend source options and flexibility with a full range of input connections: 3G-SDI, DisplayPort, HDBaseT, DVI, and HDMI inputs

• Christie TruLife processing ensures stunning color reproduction

• Expert image manipulation with built-in warp and blend functionality

• Convenience lighting for easy access and peace of mind in dark environments

• 360-degree omnidirectional operation gives you the freedom to position Christie Boxer on any axis

• More than double the life of Xenon lamps means less consumables and big savings

• Ready for spectacular visual experiences with 4K