Apantac Debuts New Video Wall Solutions at InfoComm

The What: Apantac will debut its new series of CRESCENT Video Wall solutions to the Professional AV marketplace at InfoComm 2013, booth 3743.



The What Else: The CRESCENT WALL series is available in three models:

CRESCENT 4K: Accepts one HDMI input, which can be displayed as a 2x2, 1x3 (portrait mode), or 1x4 video wall. The video wall monitors support resolutions of 1920x1080P or 1366x768. The hardware is a compact ½ rack unit size, and includes three built-in extenders for extending the DVI/HDMI video signals over CAT 6 cable.

CRESCENT WALL 3x3: Accepts one HDMI input, which is displayed across nine monitors in a 3x3 configuration. The nine DVI/HDMI outputs support 1920x1080P or 1366x768P resolutions. Nine built-in extenders for extending the DVI/HDMI video signals over CAT 6 cable are incorporated into this unit. This model is available in a 1 RU chassis.

CRESCENT WALL 4x4: Accepts one HDMI input, which is displayed across 16 monitors in a 4x4 configuration. The sixteen DVI/HDMI outputs support 1920x1080P or 1366x768P resolutions. Sixteen built-in output extenders are incorporated into this unit for extending the DVI/HDMI video signals over CAT 6 cables. This model is available in a 1 RU chassis.



Controlling the CRESCENT WALL series is done via front panel buttons or the built-in web control, which can be accessed from any computer browser. The CRESCENT Video Wall series includes a web-based solution to configure the video wall, and make adjustments to bezel compensation and color temperature.

The built-in CATx extenders allow the source to be up to 35 meters (115 feet) from video wall hardware.