Vaddio Products Now Available for IT Industry

Vaddio’s EasyUSB video and audio conferencing products will now be available to the IT industry.

Because the recently launched EasyUSB tools can also be used as a computer peripheral, Vaddio has selected three IT distributors to provide distribution to the IT community: Visitec Distribution, HD Distributing and Stampede.

Since 2001, Visitec Distribution has been a certified distributor for Tandberg Videoconferencing products, now Cisco Telepresence. Visitec will continue to grow this existing IT channel by adding Vaddio’s EasyUSB solutions.

“Visitec Distribution is proud to expand on our long history with Vaddio by being named as a national distributor of the Vaddio EasyUSB products for the IT partner channel,” said president of Visitec, Chris Reiss. “The steady adoption of software-based codecs has created demand for a high quality PTZ camera and room audio solution that enables group collaboration. The Vaddio EasyUSB product addresses this emerging need with simplicity and cost effectiveness.”

HD Distributing is a national value-added distributor of videoconferencing and Unified Communication solutions. In an effort to provide partners an end-to-end solution, HD Distributing will add Vaddio EasyUSB tools to its existing product line that includes Radvision (an Avaya Company), AvTeq, Chief, LG and Global Conferencing Solutions.

“We are extremely excited to add Vaddio to our product portfolio,” said CEO of HD Consulting, Steve Garber. “As companies embrace Unified Communications and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) models, the need to conference with anyone, anywhere has become a necessity. Vaddio’s EasyUSB products allow any room to become a high definition TelePresence suite, with support for virtually any desktop conferencing platform, and enables companies large or small to expand their video collaboration capabilities.”