Nick Mundth Named New Product Specialist for CCI Solutions

CCI Solutions has welcomed Nick Mundth to the company as a product specialist/writer. Nick’s deep industry experience and product expertise will help to enhance the company’s technical writing and online presence.

Prior to joining CCI Solutions, Mundth worked for Full Compass and Guitar Center. Mundth is a graduate of Winona State University, where he earned a BA in Music and then went on to McNally Smith College of Music in St. Paul to earn his AAS in Recording Technology.

“I’m looking forward to increasing CCI’s presence in the House of Worship market,” said Mundth. “They are truly experts in the industry and with my assistance we can let churches of all sizes know that CCI is a terrific solution for their product and integration needs.”

“We are doing a large expansion of our marketing department this year, with major changes in how we approach our customers and vendors. We are very excited that Nick will be a part of this new initiative,” said marketing director, Laura Lawrence. “Nick and I worked together at Full Compass and his skills as a technical writer are top-tier. He will be such an asset to CCI Solutions.”

CCI Solutions is celebrating their forty-year anniversary this year.