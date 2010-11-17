QSC Joins Forces With M&W Pro Audio

COSTA MESA, CA—QSC Audio Products has formed a co-development partnership with M&W Pro Audio to create a series of digital audio mixing consoles. Greg Mackie and Peter Watts are, respectively, the M and the W in the organization’s name.

After retiring from Mackie Designs (now Loud Technologies) in 2003, Mackie still had a desire to create the kind of innovative and high-value products for which he had become known. Watts convinced him to come out of retirement in 2008 and develop concepts for a line of digital mixing consoles. Watts is also an experienced pro-audio veteran who has spent 35 years designing analog and digital recording consoles including the first digitally controlled console, the Trident DiAn. With concepts and preliminary designs developed, M&W began looking for a partner to bring these mixers to life.

“We needed a pro audio partner with established sales, marketing, and distribution,” Mackie said. “A partner with a solid reputation for quality and reliability—one that had the technical capabilities to develop advanced digital mixing consoles and the manufacturing know-how to produce the products. I had a long time personal friendship with John and Barry Andrews and knew I could trust QSC to be exactly the right partner.”

Design work on the products will be done by both M&W and QSC while manufacturing, distribution, sales, marketing and technical support will be handled entirely by QSC.

AMX JITC Certified

RICHARDSON, TX—AMX has been approved by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC). This ensures that equipment can be connected to the Defense Information Systems Network (DISN), operate to maximum benefit on their networks, and remain secure. JITC IA Certification ensures AMX provides the U.S. Department of Defense with secure solutions that are compliant with DoD Directive 8500.01E.

GREEN BAY, WI—As part of the redevelopment of the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field, Made Ya Look Productions upgraded its audio system. The stadium’s concourse is covered by more than 120 of Community’s R.25 two-way 8-inch weather resistant loudspeakers, and WET Series W2-312 three-way boxes cover the stadium’s outdoor facade, as well as providing fill within the bowl. QSC PL-Series amplifiers power the system.