CAD Audio Names Habel Sales Manager For Installed Products

CAD Audio has appointed Bob Habel as sales manager for Astatic Commercial installed products. In this capacity, Habel will be responsible for managing all commercial accounts and Astatic rep firms while providing technical support for installed products.

Bob Habel

A 30-year commercial AV veteran, Habel has held sales management positions at several major Ohio rep firms, including Cambridge Marketing and Online Marketing, and with systems integrator Zenith Systems AV Solutions. He is also CTS-certified and has worked as a project manager, effectively spanning both sides of the marketplace.

Commenting on Habel's appointment, CAD Audio executive VP of sales and marketing Tony O'Keefe said, "Bob has a very successful track record as a sales management executive and integrator in commercial AV. His wide-ranging experience and technical expertise make him highly qualified to drive the commercial side of our business."