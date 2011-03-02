New White Paper Addresses Cloud Business Applications

A new white paper, The Benefits of Running Your Business Software in the Cloud, discusses the risks of siloed cloud systems.

The white paper asserts that cloud computing enables businesses to reduce IT cost and complexity compared to running in-house business applications. However, while deploying siloed cloud applications may resolve some problems caused by on-premise software, it can keep your business from running at optimal performance.

Also addressed:

• The key benefits of a single integrated business system

• How a single database enables more timely and accurate business analysis

• Why connected systems lead to efficient end-to-end processes

• How tailoring applications to company-specific needs becomes more difficult as your systems multiply.