MAP Adds Millwork Kits for Credenza Racks

Middle Atlantic Products has introduced a Millwork Kit option for its C5 Series Credenza Rack system.

Ideal for entertainment centers, according to the company, installers now have the option with the C5 to offer the reliability of a professional rack system combined with a furniture look custom to the client’s media room.

The Millwork Kit includes a complete hardware kit and USB flash drive with all drawings and instructions needed for the millworker to customize woodwork to be used with the C5 frame kit. This enables complete customization of the credenza while maintaining the support structure’s integrity, including built-in energy-saving thermal management.

Comprised of a steel rack core and outer wood panels, the C5 also now incorporates many other new features based on the requests and feedback of the company’s integration partners. One of the most requested options, monitor mounts, are now available for most 32-inch – 50-inch screens. Other new options include shelf system inserts, slide out recycling and waste receptacles and flip-up sides that offer additional surface space.

For technical specifications and in-depth information about the C5 Credenza Rack systems, stop by Booth #2029 at CEDIA EXPO 2011.