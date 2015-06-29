New Shure Motiv MVL Lavalier Condenser Records Directly to iOS and Android

Shure Incorporated showcased the MOTIV MVL Lavalier Microphone, the latest addition to its MOTIV line of digital recording solutions, at InfoComm 2015.

Ideal for capturing quality audio during worship sermons, lectures, dictation, podcasts, audio/video recording, and more, the MVL omnidirectional condenser lavalier microphone connects directly to any iOS and Android device for convenience and mobility. The MVL is designed to be used with Shure’s newest iOS app, the ShurePlus MOTIV Mobile Recording App, which is loaded with smart features for high-quality digital recording on the go and enables users to share audio files by email and text.



With a user-friendly tie-clip, the MVL lavalier microphone can be positioned directly near the user's mouth for increased audio clarity. The standard 1/8-inch plug connection (TRRS), connected through the headphone jack, permits instant recording to an iOS or Android device. Eliminating the need for a handheld microphone and offering an upgrade to standard smartphone recording, the MVL is specifically designed for close-miking situations. Designed and built to Shure technology standards, the MVL microphone offers an improved user experience, revealing less noise and sensitivity in the circuit, optimal radio frequency (RF) immunity, and decreased susceptibility to clipping.



“With the MVL, we are expanding the options in our new MOTIV product line to help customers record quality audio on the go through mobile devices,” said Matt Engstrom, category director for wired products at Shure."MVL is a lavalier microphone ideal for many applications, including dictation, interview, audio for podcasts, and more. Whether it’s a professor looking to record an important lecture for a virtual classroom experience or a worship leader who wants to capture a sermon, the MVL makes recording and sharing quality audio simple.”