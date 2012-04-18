Crestron Announces Annual Integration Awards

Rockleigh, NJ--Crestron has announced a call for entries for its eighth annual Integration Awards.

The Integration Awards honor the most innovative and creative residential installations featuring Crestron solutions.

"I'm thrilled to announce that Crestron will be hosting the eighth annual Integration Awards at CEDIA 2012. We encourage innovative and creative applications of our technology, and Crestron's unlimited flexibility allows for some truly amazing and unique systems to be built," said Sean Goldstein, Crestron VP of marketing. "The Integration Awards spotlight those who take Crestron to the next level, as well as provide bragging rights for the winners."

"Due to the overwhelming popularity of the Crestron DigitalMedia solution, we'll be awarding multiple winners in the Most Distinctive DigitalMedia Home category," Goldstein added.

Additionally, the Best iPad Home Control category will return to the 2012 Integration Awards. With the popularity and increased use of the iPad for home control, Crestron will continue to select three winners (Gold, Silver and Bronze) in the category.

Crestron dealers can submit projects for nomination in thirteen creative categories including Biggest, Baddest Home, Home Sweet Home Theater, and Ultimate Connected Home. Contest finalists will be notified by August 1, 2012. Winners will be announced and recognized at CEDIA 2012, held September 6-8, 2012 in Indianapolis, IN.

Eligible projects must have been completed between July 2011 and June 2012. Entries must be received by June 29, 2012. Authorized Crestron Dealers and CAIP members can download an awards application or get more information about Crestron's Integration Awards by visiting www.crestron.com/integrationawardsinfo.