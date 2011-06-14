Digital Signage Showcase at Infocomm

- The first students to graduate from the first college level Digital Signage program in the world are participating at the Infocomm 2011 Digital Signage Showcase produced by Multi-Media Solutions with assistance from Lyle Bunn of BUNN Co.
- Mike White, CEO of Tennessee-based Audio/Visual Integrator and digital signage provider Multi-Media Solutions said “it is an honor to celebrate an important milestone in the growth of the digital signage industry in these first-ever graduates and to accelerate their entry into the exciting, high growth digital signage industry”.
- White, who served on the International Board of Directors of Infocomm International for two terms continued “While digital signage training provided by Infocomm and at other industry events, and Digital Signage Expert Group is important to the growing base of professionals planning, providing and operating displays, academic programs can provide a base of knowledge that can help to move the industry forward. Texas State Technical College and its charter graduating students are to be applauded!”
- Graduates of the Texas State Technical College Digital Signage Program including Mike Snow, Chad Ramsberger and Joseph M. Mxavi, along with Patricia Golvin, Designer and Trainer of the program will contribute their knowledge to Infocomm delegates visiting the Showcase demonstration area and theatre.
- Lyle Bunn, well-known advisor and educator in North America’s dynamic signage industry will interview the students, Ms. Golvin and leading industry figures in the Showcase Theatre. The interviews and other presentations will be available on the Infocomm website.
- About Infocomm 2011
- Infocomm International, the association of Audio-Visual and Information Technology Integrators is comprised of over 5,000 members is the primary education and professional certification body of the industry. Over 20,000 professionals attend its annual conference which features digital signage education, trade show floor programs.
- About Multi-Media Solutions
- Tennessee-based Multi-Media Solutions is an award-winning provider of commercial audio-visual, videoconferencing, telepresence and digital signage solutions. The 21-year old firm provides services to corporate, education, health care, hospitality and other environments. Operating independently and through the USAV Group alliance of AV providers, of which it was a founding force, Multi-Media Solutions is conducting assignments around the world. See www.M-media.com.
- About BUNN Co.
- Dr. Lyle Bunn, Principal and Strategy Architect of BUNN Co. is an independent provider Dynamic Digital Media consulting and education services to end users, enterprises, network operators and suppliers in North America’s Dynamic Media industry. He has trained over 2000 professionals and contributed to the planning and deployment of hundreds of dynamic signage networks in retail, consumer services, hospitality and corporate environments for consumer, patron, staff and campus communications. See www.LyleBunn.com
