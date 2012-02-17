Coloredge Enters into Strategic Partnership with YCD Multimedia

Coloredge New York - Los Angeles has entered into a partnership with YCD Multimedia in order to create new digital media solutions for clients.

Coloredge's Creative Services division will work closely with clients to offer a customizable and scalable digital marketing strategy, providing display placement and in-store architecture strategy, content creation and management, and real-time data analysis to chart the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns through YCD technology.

"In looking for the right technology partner to complete our digital media offering we could not have found a better fit than YCD multimedia. YCD multimedia's sophisticated real-time data analytics combined with dynamic content provided by Coloredge's interactive team results in high impact digital media with a measurable return on investment." Christopher Searson, VP of Creative Services, Coloredge.

A key component of the YCD software is its ability to monitor ROI in real time for Coloredge clients. By tracking sales data for a specific product or campaign, clients will be able to determine the success of digital promotions and decide how to immediately boost profit.

"As the print industry continues to evolve, digital signage provides for an innovative access to customers through a varied platform that combines digital displays, analytics, and interactive elements that were formerly unavailable. The synergy between YCD and ColorEdge creates a digital marketing application tailored to enhance traditional graphic production for many verticals." Ziv Levavi, Senior Director of Operations US, YCD Multimedia.

"Through our partnership with YCD Multimedia, Coloredge has positioned itself to deliver even more efficiency for our clients' brand messaging through a highly impactful convergence of traditional print and dynamic digital media, providing significant value," said Don Uzzi, CEO of Coloredge.