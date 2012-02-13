Wowza Unveils Media Server 3, AddOns

At the 2012 NAB Show, Wowza Media Systems will display its new Wowza Media Server software and AddOns, which transform it from a mere media server into a streaming media platform.

Wowza Products on Display at the 2012 NAB Show:

Wowza Media Server 3 — The Unified Media Server

Wowza Media Server 3 is the next generation of Wowza's software platform that provides a single extensible foundation and value-added components for "Any Screen Done Right" media delivery.

The software offers any-screen coverage for Flash- and Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players, and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices such as Apple TV with AirPlay; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs including Samsung Smart TV and Google TV-powered sets.

With Wowza Media Server 3, formerly hard-to-implement features such as adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, time-shifted playback, and integrated rights management are made simple and cost-effective. Wowza Media Server 3 provides revenue-generating services for an ever-growing number of destinations. Capabilities of the Wowza Media Server 3 platform include:

• Integrated live adaptive bitrate (ABR) transcoding enabled by Wowza Transcoder AddOn

• Any-screen time-shifted delivery of live streams with Wowza nDVR AddOn

• Support for multiple studio-approved DRM platforms

• Unconstrained per-server capacity with no CPU core limitations

• Flexible and cost-effective licensing choices for any application and budget

New capabilities will be announced at the 2012 NAB Show.

Wowza Media Server 3 AddOns

Wowza Media Server 3 AddOns enhance a broadcaster's ability to deliver, transform, enhance, protect, integrate, and manage their media streaming. With AddOns, the media server becomes a full-fledged streaming media infrastructure that helps broadcasters drive revenue-generating services or simplify their workflows. Wowza will demonstrate these AddOns at the 2012 NAB Show:

• Wowza Transcoder AddOn transforms incoming live streams from encoders, IP cameras, IPTV headends, and other live sources to H.264 for delivery everywhere

• Wowza nDVR AddOn stores content in a normalized format as a single live stream cache that enables users to deliver time-shifted playout experience to viewers — on PCs, tablets, smartphones, and TVs

• Wowza DRM AddOn facilitates integration with various digital rights management platforms to deliver on-the-fly encryption for live and video-on-demand content to any screen

In addition to the premium AddOns above, there is an extensive suite of free components that provides users with high-value tools to better manage and protect content, enhance the viewer experience, and easily integrate Wowza Media Server software in their environments.