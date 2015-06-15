New HuddlePoint From Arrive Systems Aims to Transform BYO Conferencing

Purposefully designed to meet the needs of business transformation, the new HuddlePoint integrated conferencing hubs by Arrive Systems, Inc leverage bring-your-own-conferencing (BYOC) to allow businesses to use and instantly connect to their own video conferencing codecs in large group settings.

HuddlePoint capitalizes on the fact that today’s mobile devices carry not just one, but several powerful video conferencing codecs — Polycom, Cisco, Skype, Go-to-Meeting, Vidyo, Zoom and Google Hangouts, to name a few. HuddlePoint wirelessly connects mobile Android, Apple or Windows 8.1 devices to a large-screen display and mirrors both video and audio.



As an easy-to-operate, integrated central hub, HuddlePoint connects USB-equipped devices with Arrive's full HD PTZ camera and omni-directional microphone, incorporating the company's patent-pending microphone perch. This positions the microphone for maximum pick-up within a minimal footprint.



Designed for ease of use and convenience in all applications, HuddlePoint also includes an auto-switching video switcher and scaler with LEDs that indicate the video source, VGA/HDMI or DisplayPort. HuddlePoint connects with devices using up to 6 feet of VGA/HDMI/DisplayPort cables and parks them in a cable receptacle using Arrive's patent-pending “comb” cable manager.



For additional ease and utility, HuddlePoint includes Arrive's ChargePlus integrated smart device charger, which provides auto-sensed charging of mainstream smartphones and tablets, including iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tablets.

The HuddlePoint line includes desktop and flush-mount models, each incorporating different feature sets and form factors. HuddlePoint further extends Arrive's MediaPoint Media Collaboration product line, supporting the most commonly used wireless and wired connectivity platforms in a single device. Together, these scalable platforms power in-room media and video collaboration. Users are able to manage all aspects of their collaboration experience without the need for additional interfaces.



“We have spent years studying what truly delivers a collaborative, dynamic and efficient shared work experience," said Aseem Gupta, CEO of Arrive Systems. "Blending ease of work flow and a quality experience, HuddlePoint has been constructed to power the next generation of global business evolution.”

Arrive Systems invites all to see the new HuddlePoint line at Infocomm15 booth #2686, in Orlando, Fla., on June 17-19.