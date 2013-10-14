FSR Releases DR-SOCK Cable-Pulling Tool

The What: FSR’s new DR-SOCK is a handy and affordable cable-pulling tool designed to simplify and accelerate every installation requiring cables and connectors.

DR-SOCK is pre-assembled, easily accessible in frustration-proof packaging, and re-useable. It protects cables and connectors from being damaged by taking the stress off the connection points while pulling through a conduit.



The What Else: The design opens up to 1.25 inches, and features brightly colored sleeve tips to enable easy identification, and a steel ring to allow quick and positive attachment of a pull snake. DR-SOCK can be used to safely pull FSR's new Digital Ribbon Cables as well as others with connector shells.

The Why: “DR-SOCK joins so many of our products that are designed to shorten installation time without compromising the integrity or quality of the project,” said Jan Sandri, FSR president. “This simple device pulls cables and connectors without damaging them, and will soon be a staple in every toolbox.”