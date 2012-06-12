Optoma Adds New Models to EcoBright Line

Optoma has expanded its EcoBright line of lamp-free projectors with two LED projectors: the 300-LED lumen TL30W and the 500-LED lumen TL50W.

The 300-LED lumen TL30W lamp-free projector.

Intended for mobile professionals who want power, portability, and anytime, anywhere performance, both projectors offer wireless connectivity to any WiFi-capable PC, Smartphone, or tablet, and both also come with a built-in MS Office Viewer for PC-free operation.

“Traveling professionals want great performance as well as convenience, and these two projectors offer the best of both,” said Jon Grodem, Optoma’s senior director of product and marketing. “And with business travelers relying more on tablets and Smartphones, the added convenience of being able to work PC-free, either through wireless connectivity with their portable devices or by pre-loading their content directly into the projector’s onboard memory, USB or SD card, is a tremendous advantage.”

Both the TL30W and TL50W deliver bright, crisp images in WXGA resolution. Built with “power presentation on the go” concept, the compact TL30W weighs only 1.4 lbs. The TL50W delivers even more brightness in a slightly larger, 2.5 lb. package and will also fit comfortably into a briefcase.

Being in the EcoBright projector line, both models are adopting Solid State Illumination technology and use an LED light source. The benefits brought to the corporate users are that there will be no lamp to replace and virtually no maintenance needed, lowering the total cost of ownership, according to the company.

While the TL30W delivers 300 LED lumens brightness, and the TL50W 500 LED lumens, both provide a contrast ratio of 3000:1. And for green-minded or budget-conscious users, Optoma’s LED lightsources typically last 20,000 hours and their non-lamp projectors enjoy strong brightness and color performance with minimal loss over their lifetime.

On both models, a wireless dongle (included) allows wireless connectivity to iPhones and Android-based Smartphones, as well as to WiFi-capable tablets, in addition to PCs. Built-in MS Office Viewer, combined with the 2GB onboard storage capacity or expanded memory space through micro SD/SD card slot or USB slot, remove the need for any computer connection and make each TL model a true standalone presentation solution. The MS Office Viewer supports the most commonly-used Microsoft Office files, including past and present versions of PowerPoint, Word, Excel, as well as Adobe PDF files, JPEG, and BMP images, and most common video file formats: H.264 (AVI, MOV, MP4, 3GP), MPEG4 (AVI), Xvid (AVI), MJPEG (AVI).

The user interface on both TL30W and TL50W has also been designed to provide faster, easier access to essential functions and features when operating PC-free. Users can easily access preloaded documents and files directly on the projector with only a few clicks. Instead of a traditional “drill-down” menu design, Optoma incorporates six intelligent function keys and a home key. Specific functions are assigned to each key and those functions change depending on the menu level, resulting in users having single-key access to often-used functions.