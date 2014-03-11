Gina Sansivero Joins FSR as Director of Educational Sales

FSR has appointed Gina Sansivero as the company’s new director of educational sales.

Jan Sandri, company president, said that in her role, Sansivero is charged with strengthening FSR’s reputation and brand recognition even further within the education market.

In her new position, Sansivero will also be responsible for educating the market about new opportunities for interactive and collaborative learning systems offered by FSR, embedding the company as a primary or top-tier manufacturer of installations in higher-education and K-12 buildings and campuses. Sansivero will build relationships with educational contacts and uncover ideas and applications for even more comprehensive and cohesive products.

Sansivero told AV Technology magazine that she believes the buzz phrase “collaborative learning” is now a punch list item for most higher ed institutions. "From breakout tables in larger classrooms and labs to huddle spaces in libraries and even student unions, the idea is that working together and sharing information enhances a student’s learning, problem solving, and communications skills while potentially enabling a more practical or real approach to theoretical concepts," she said. "FSR has specifically designed some packaged solutions for schools that offer an intuitive collaborative experience. It is our HuddleVu suite of products."

Additionally, real estate is a real concern for tech managers in higher ed facilities: while technology is a priority, finding adequate space allotted specifically for technology is a challenge.

“FSR is focused on addressing the search for space by offering ceiling boxes that hold up to 4 rack units of equipment and hide it in the ceiling, out of sight, secure, and easy to access,” she explained.

Regarding the perennial question of AV and IT convergence, Sansivero believes that ensuring proper budget for edtech is an ongoing issue. “We are seeing a lot of AV budgets (and staff) moving into IT departments within the educational market. We are modifying our language and approach to address these changes.”