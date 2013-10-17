VMP Launches Lucky Friend Facebook Campaign

Video Mount Products has revealed its new “Lucky Friend” Facebook contest campaign.

VMP will choose two winners at random from its list of current and new followers who “Like” the company on its Facebook page through the end of January 31, 2014. VMP will choose the two winners of the $100 Visa gift cards on Feb. 3, 2014.

“What we’ve been finding is that more and more of our customers are turning to Facebook as an additional resource to find out what’s going on at VMP and within our industry,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “We have great traffic on our website, industry publications do a tremendous job of informing us on today’s current trends, products, and practices, and our sales and rep force are second-to-none in educating and helping our customers. But social media is here to stay and has become a huge and ever-growing information source, and we have embraced it wholeheartedly.”

Fulmer added that VMP is diligent in keeping both its website and Facebook page current on news and product information, and hopes to continue to build upon the audience that visit www.videomount.com and follow VMP’s Facebook presence.

“We greatly appreciate all of our current customers and we want to reward them for their dedication, as well as wanting to welcome and reward new customers at the same time,” Fulmer continued. “We not only post fun topics about what’s happening inside our company on our Facebook page, but we also feature current news items on our products as well as where we’ll be showcasing our lines, such as trade shows and regional events, so customers know where to find us and our representatives at any given time.”