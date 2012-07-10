BASSMAXX Offers 'Sound Defense' Warranty Program

BASSMAXX is introducing “Sound Defense,” a new enhanced warranty program.

The “Sound Defense” program adds coverage of all driver components, including open coils, for one year from date of purchase, doubling to two years with the purchase of full powered systems. With “Sound Defense”, if a driver fails within the program term, it will be repaired or replaced without charge, regardless of fault. Customers can also extend the “Sound Defense” program beyond the initial term through an annual subscription.

“The point of the ‘Sound Defense’ program is to allow the customer to feel comfortable discovering the full potential of their BASSMAXX system,” said David Lee, president of BASSMAXX. “By guaranteeing that they won’t be faced with a repair bill for turning up beyond the limits they expect from other boxes, we allow them to gain total confidence in the capabilities of these products. With ‘Sound Defense’, we are guaranteeing that the customer will not encounter the expense of repairing a BASSMAXX loudspeaker, blown for any reason, for up to two years. Being that many of our boxes focus on providing the deepest super-low end, at very high levels, we believe that’s a pretty revolutionary offer.”

BASSMAXX offers a 30-day unconditional money-back satisfaction guarantee and the standard limited warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for six years on the cabinets and two years on the electronics.