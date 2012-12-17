USAV Names Almo Preferred Manufacturer Partner

USAV, an association of professional audiovisual integrators, announced today that it has named Almo Professional A/V the newest USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner, effective January 1, 2013. As such, USAV’s members now have access to Almo Pro A/V’s product lines, sales team and business development managers, distribution centers, and education programs.

"We value the relationships we have with our suppliers and don't take the addition of new partners lightly," said USAV founder and CFO Chris Whitley, "Almo is a strong player in the Pro A/V market and the company nicely complements the USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner lineup. We are excited for this new program and are confident it will be advantageous to everyone involved."

"We have always valued our partnership with Almo Professional A/V," said Timothy Hennen, IVCi senior vice president of AV Integrated Services and USAV member. "From day one Almo has connected with us on a personal level, providing IVCi with access to several top professional AV product lines. Having Almo on board as a USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner is certain to bring great benefit to all USAV's integrators."

According to Sam Taylor, EVP/COO for Almo Professional A/V, “The USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner program is made up of a selective group of suppliers that can best serve the growth needs and interests of USAV’s integrator community and it is a privilege to be among this leadership. We are confident that our product offering and access, brand-specific business development managers, CTS certified sales team and multitude of marketing and education programs will provide valuable business opportunities for USAV members.”

USAV will have access to the entire Almo Pro A/V line card of 30 strategic manufacturers including some lines exclusive to Almo in the program including ComQi, Key Digital, NanoLumens, Panasonic Displays, Panasonic Projectors, Panasonic Broadcast, QSC, SunbriteTV, ZeeVee and the consumer product lines for Panasonic, Samsung and Sharp.

USAV supports ProAV dealers with two levels of membership. The USAV buying group provides preferred pricing and cash rebates for members buying product from USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partners. The integration services group provides the same purchasing power, and also gives members the opportunity to participate in meetings where executives from USAV integration companies collaborate on business strategy, best practices, and market dominance.