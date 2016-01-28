Neutrik Promotes Chris Neethling to Chief Sales Officer

Neutrik has promoted Chris Neethling, formerly global financial manager for Neutrik USA, to chief sales officer of the entire Neutrik Group. Chris joined Neutrik USA in 2009.

In his prior role at Neutrik USA, Chris coordinated global pricing and logistics for Neutrik’s international customers based in the U.S. He also supervised the Neutrik USA’s financial, warehousing, supply chain management, and IT functions. In his new role as chief sales officer, reporting directly to the CEO of the Neutrik group, Chris will expand his coordination of global sales activities to encompass all of Neutrik’s cross-border sales activities. Additionally, he will be responsible for the marketing activities of Neutrik worldwide. Chris will step away from his other existing functions at Neutrik USA as he transitions into his new role.

“My role at Neutrik has changed many times over the past six years, as our President Pete Milbery gave me the opportunity to utilize my various skills to continually grow within the organization,” said Neethling. “No doubt, I am going to miss the daily interaction and the special comradery that exists here at Neutrik USA, though between my travels I will be able to spend some time at Neutrik USA’s Charlotte headquarters. I am excited about this new challenge and look forward to working with the various Neutrik subsidiaries, Regional Managers, and Neutrik distributors worldwide to help grow Neutrik’s sales.”

“Immediately after joining Neutrik USA, Chris Neethling raised the bar for our entire organization,” said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “All of our customers and all of our internal staff have benefitted greatly from his efforts. His tremendous judgement, work ethic, and insights have been instrumental to Neutrik USA over the past six years. And no one here works harder. Chris’s excellence was quickly recognized at our parent company, Neutrik AG, and we knew that it was really just a matter of time before they would move him into a bigger role. All of us at Neutrik USA will miss working with him on our local team, but we know that, in his new position, he will have a greatly positive impact on Neutrik around the world.”