Neutrik Introduces New PCB-Mount Cat-5e Connectors

The What: Neutrik has introduced 14 new horizontal and vertical PCB-mount Cat-5e chassis connectors.

The What Else: The new vertical-mount products adopt the industry-standard 24 mm spacing to the front panel. This length makes it easy for designers to add these etherCON connectors to the same circuit boards that hold their XLRs, quarter-inch jacks, and other PCB-mount AV connectors. To ease integration for designers who place status LEDs on their products, Neutrik has introduced a variety of new lightpipe designs, with eight new parts specifically optimized for either through-hole or SMD (surface mount) LEDs. The new A-series chassis connectors are available in either horizontal or vertical-mount orientations. The new B-series chassis connectors, also available in either horizontal or vertical mount, are available in standard or fully shielded configurations, in both through-hole LED lightpipe and SMD LED lightpipe versions.