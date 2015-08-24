Neutrik Expands D-Sub Adapter Product Line

Connectivity solutions supplier Neutrik USA has expanded its D-Sub feedthrough offerings, designed for audio networking and integration of equipment into video systems.

The new NADB9 feedthrough adapters now include female to female products in addition to the various male to female configurations using the standard D-shaped housing and available in both nickel and black chrome housing finishes.



The new D-Sub female to female feedthrough adapters are available in both 9-pole and 15-pole versions. All Neutrik D-Sub feedthrough adapters incorporate an optimized ground connection.“Our latest adapters complete our D-Sub adapter offering and give our customers even more options when working with media connectors," said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA, Inc. "One of several applications driving interest from our customers for this product is the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend in conference rooms, boardrooms, and other spaces where businesses need to offer multiple media connections.”