Neutrik etherCON Series Right-Angle Feedthrough Connectors Save Space

The new right-angle etherCON Cat-5e feedthrough connector from Neutrik USA can save space in cases where space behind the conenctor is limited, according to the company.

Neutrik created the new NE8FDP-R as an alternative to its existing NE8FDP feedthrough connectors, which are terminated via an RJ45 connector plugged in straight from the rear. The NE8FDP-R right-angle feedthrough connectors accept an RJ45 connector at the bottom rear and are available with either a nickel flange (part number NE8FDP-R) or a black flange (part number NE8FDP-R-B).



Like the NE8FDP, the new Neutrik etherCON right-angle feedthrough connectors feature a rugged D-size flange and the option to connect either a standard RJ45 connector or Neutrik’s rugged etherCON cable carrier. Neutrik etherCON is ideal for pro audio, video, and lighting network applications where locking, durability, and ruggedness are beneficial. The new etherCON right-angle feedthrough connectors are Cat-5e compliant according to the TIA/EIA 568B and ISO/IEC 11801 standards.



“This product is another example of our commitment to data solutions in rugged environments," said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. "This is a connector of choice for professionals. The right-angle etherCON Cat-5e feedthrough reduces installation challenges and saves time while providing the highest level of quality.”



The new connector will be available in July 2015.