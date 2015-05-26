Neutrik Appoints Cordova Regional Manager

Neutrik has appointed Christine Cordova to the position of regional manager. In her new capacity, Cordova will be responsible for sales activities throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and Nevada. This will include Neutrik USA’s independent rep firms English technical sales and bridge marketing.

Cordova’s new position is a promotion from her previous position of accounts receivable specialist, which she held since November of 2010. According to Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA, “This is an exciting new role at NUS and for Christine. She did a great job in accounts receivable and has played a supporting role in our sales department by backing up our account managers. She was instrumental in helping Neutrik relocate to our current location: she did whatever needed to be done. This combination of experience within Neutrik U.S. and her strong interpersonal skills make her ideally suited to handle the responsibilities of regional manager. She fits well in this region because she is from California and is very familiar with the territory. She has had extensive product training in recent months, and I know she is excited to start supporting our customers. She has done a remarkable job for Neutrik internally, and I have every expectation she will continue to do a remarkable job as she transitions to a more external role.”Reflecting on her new position with the company, Cordova offered the following comments: “My four-and-a-half years with Neutrik USA have been terrific. I’ve been very fortunate to be involved in a wide range of company activities, so this has given me a broad perspective on all that it takes for an operation of this nature to be successful. Being that Neutrik addresses several different markets, I’ve also gained a thorough understanding of our customers and their concerns. This will be a valuable asset as I become more directly involved in the sales process. I am delighted to be given this opportunity to help the company advance.”

