D-Tools Holds Annual Design Awards

Concord, CA--D-Tools has announced a call for entries for their annual contest, the PROJECT: Success Design Awards.

D-Tools is pursuing SI5.5 user’s greatest success stories and project designs that display how the software has positively affected their business and ROI. Winning success stories will be selected from the D-Tools user base. Winners will be announced in September at CEDIA Expo in Indianapolis, IN.

The contest is sponsored by D-Tools MVP Partners Atlantic Technology, URC, and Atlona Technologies.

Winners will be selected by the D-Tools executive team. The winning entries will be judged on a number of criteria, including originality, use of D-Tools’ software, overall design and which entries best communicate and demonstrate the system designer’s grasp of the software.

Winners will receive prizes valued at over $3200, supplied by the contest sponsors and D-Tools Manufacturer Vantage Point (MVP) partners.

1st place - Atlantic Technology - FS-5000

This 50-inch-long unit contains three front speakers — left, center, and right — in a single enclosure.

2nd place - URC - MX 5000

The MX-5000 is a 2-way wand-style touch screen color remote control that provides network control of many popular IP-based components. It offers a fully customizable GUI on a large color screen that sends vibrating “haptic” feedback confirming each button selection.

3rd place – Atlona Technolgies - DIS7-PROHD

The DIS7-PROHD is a 7-inch display designed to test any AV system, able to capture EDID from displays, and display complete information including HDMI, DVI, VGA, Component, and 3D signals.

“We look forward to our annual contest every year because the submitted entries show off the most outstanding and distinguished residential and commercial system integration projects created with our software,” said Adam Stone, president and CEO of D-Tools. “We invite our users to submit their best projects for a chance to win amazing prizes. This year’s sponsors, Atlantic Technology, URC, and Atlona Technologies, have lined up top-notch, highly-admired prizes within the industry and we’re pleased to provide our winners with products of this caliber.”

D-Tools customers can submit their entries by visiting d-tools.com/project-success.