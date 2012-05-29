L-ACOUSTICS Debuts LA Network Manager 2

In addition to the Prolight + Sound 2012 launch of its new ARCS WIDE and ARCS FOCUS systems, L-ACOUSTICS has announced the release of the new LA Network Manager 2 software and its suite of interactive tutorials.

Completely rewritten from scratch on both network communication and GUI standpoints, LA Network Manager 2 features the following improvements:

- An application-driven approach taking the user efficiently through the workflow steps of Setup, Tuning, and Live by implementing the tools required for each task into their own dedicated page

- A purely graphical interface optimized for tablet PC use and allowing for placing units and groups in the workspace in a way that reflects their location in the field

- Automatic discovery of the units connected to the network, including hot-plugged units

- New productivity tools: Unit Matcher, Custom Preset Builder and Preset Bank Builder

- Capability to assign units to multiple groups facilitating advanced system management and tuning strategies

- Two additional IIR PEQ in the Contour EQ

- Enhanced system monitoring with the Message Center and its log files

LA Network Manager 2 software (PC only) is now available for free download at www.l-acoustics.com.