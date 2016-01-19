NEC's Ventura New Vice Chairman of DSF Executive Committee

Richard Ventura, Vice President of Business Development and Solutions, is NEC Display Solutions of America's newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation’s Executive Committee.

Richard Ventura, NEC Display Solutions of America's newly appointed Vice Chairman of the Digital Signage Federation’s Executive CommitteeAs Vice Chairman of the DSF Board of Directors, Ventura provides strategic direction for the association, which acts as an independent voice of the digital signage industry. Prior to his role as Vice Chairman, Ventura served a one-year term as the Treasurer/Secretary.

“I am honored to serve as the Vice Chairman of the DSF Executive Committee,” Ventura said. “The Board of Directors has made significant strides to become the leading association for professionals in the digital signage industry. The DSF is truly a leader within the industry and strives to grow the digital signage space locally and globally. I’m looking forward to another great year.”

During his 15 years within the NEC sales organization, Ventura has focused on display solutions, display technologies and projectors. He is responsible for the growth and market penetration of NEC’s portfolio of products, as well as responsible for development of new go-to-market strategies.