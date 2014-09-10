NEC's New Projector Series

NEC Display Solutions of America announced its latest generation of PA Series projectors, succeeding NEC’s market-leading models in the installation projector category.

The PA521U (1920x1200 resolution), PA571W (1280x800) and PA621X (1024x768) projectors are ideal choices for many applications, including those in business, government and house of worship, but offer the greatest opportunity for instructors in higher education. The powerful LCD projectors offer bright images transmitted from laptops, tablets, smart phones and local area networks. This allows interactivity in the classroom to be done with ease.

The projectors also offer tilt-free and portrait mode technology that can be used in unique installations, such as those for museums and corporate events. Tilt-free capabilities allow ceiling, floor or rear projection to be accomplished, and portrait mode can be used as an added artistic element.

Built on the same chassis as the previous generation, the PA Series is the first in the industry to use a screen splitter (multi-display) via daisy chain to connect four projectors through TileMatrix to create a 4K resolution image. The results are brighter images, easier installations and an attractive total cost of ownership – negating the need for extra processing equipment.

“In a digital, global economy, it’s imperative that educators, business professionals and others have multimedia projectors with wired and wireless options that connect with PC’s, tablets as well as smart phones,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager of Projectors at NEC Display. “The latest PA Series projectors fulfill those objectives and build on the market-leading reputations of their predecessors for linking multiple projectors with the ability to now create 4K images.”

Edge blending software lets people link up to four PA Series projectors for panoramic images; Edge blending hardware enables an unlimited number of PA Series projector combinations. Useful in applications where geometric manipulation of the image is required, such as a flight simulator, the PA Series’ Geometric Correction Tool lets users project images onto any surface, such as a cylinder, sphere or corner.

Among the other benefits of the PA Series projectors are:

5,200, 5,700 and 6,200 lumens of brightness, respectively

WUXGA, WXGA and XGA native resolutions, respectively

5000:1 contrast ratios

4,000 hours of lamp and filter life with ECO Mode

TileMatrix

Stacking capabilities to boost image brightness (up to 4 projectors)

3D capabilities using XPAND glasses and emitters

Horizontal and vertical lens shift

Dual HDMI inputs/outputs and DisplayPort for looping up to four projectors

Wired and wireless networking

Bundled options with lenses available



The PA521U, PA571W and PA621X projectors ship with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, and will be available in September 2014 at an estimated street price of $5,799, $3,899 and $4,499, respectively. Lamps are covered for 1 year or 500 hours, whichever comes first.