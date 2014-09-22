NEC’s New M Series Projector

NEC Display Solutions of America announced the new M402H projector, a full HD, entry-level installation projector for digital signage applications in schools and colleges, corporations and small- to mid-sized businesses.

NEC's M402H projector

The single-DLP chip projector uses internal processing capabilities to render the same color levels as LCD projectors, crucial for users working in color-critical applications. Up to 8,000 hours of lamp life and a sealed optical engine that prevents dust from gathering on the panel also provide years of lower maintenance. Meanwhile, horizontal and vertical keystone correction squares-up images when the projector is set up at an off-angle to the screen.

Besides connecting to computers, laptops and other video equipment through standard connections, the M402H also allows connections to tablets, other smart devices and even local area networks – wired and wirelessly.

The M402H projector’s built-in access point also removes the need for a laptop when using NEC DisplayNote Software, which lets educators, students and professionals present and share content across any device using Windows, IOS and Android operating systems.

“The M402H projector’s color enhancement mode creates a large color space not traditionally found with DLP projectors, a benefit to people who need to be keenly aware of color in their professions,” said Richard McPherson, Senior Product Manager of Projectors at NEC Display. “The unit’s high brightness and full HD resolution, coupled with its small chassis, make the projector ideal for a broad array of installation needs.”

Among the other benefits of the M402H projector:

Native resolution of 1920 x 1080

10,000:1 contrast ratio

ECO Mode, which increases lamp life up to 8,000 hours

USB input

Brilliant Color technology for improved color accuracy

Dual connector inputs (HDMI with HDCP)

HDMI 3D via Blu Ray or other device connected directly to the unit

20w speakers and microphone input

Filter-free design, which means lower maintenance requirements

Ambient light sensor

Remote control with one-touch source changes and complete menu control

Power management, which enables the projector to automatically turn off when an incoming signal is not detected from any of the inputs

The M402H projector ships with a 3-year limited parts and labor warranty, and will be available in September 2014 at an estimated street price of $1,199. Lamps are covered for 1 year or 500 hours, whichever comes first.