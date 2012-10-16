ihiji Joins Control4 Online Ordering

ihiji has joined Control4 Online Ordering. Online Ordering allows Control4 dealers to put Control4 and third-party partner products on the same order, which simplifies sourcing, shipment, and back-end accounting processes.

ihiji’s invision remote monitoring and support solution enables integrators to eliminate wasteful and expensive service-related expenditures, the company says, by proactively providing them peace of mind that the systems they install and maintain are functioning properly. Through a series of established thresholds and associated messaging protocol, integrators are alerted whenever a deviation is reported by the ihiji invision system. They can then identify the origin and nature of the issue and determine the best course of action, which can oftentimes be remotely resolved, rather than incurring the additional expense of rolling a truck.

“Now that ihiji products are available for purchase through the Control4 online ordering, Control4 integrators can easily standardize remote monitoring and support on every Control4 system and order which enables them to keep a constant watch on the health of their processors, touchpanels and zigbee networks. Additionally, it provides a valuable network management solution that allows the integrators to truly own the network and the next generation of products and services that will leverage it,” said ihiji vice president of technical operations, Michael Maniscalco.

Chosen to participate in the Control4 Online Ordering in part for their performance and interoperability, ihiji products enhance a Control4 dealers’ offering by allowing them to provide their customers with seamlessly integrated, 24/7/365 remote network monitoring and support services. These added capabilities can reduce service calls, increase job profitability, and deliver next-level diagnostics.



Control4 is hosting a joint webinar with ihiji on Tuesday, October 16 at 2 p.m. Central Time. Interested integrators can register on Control4’s webex.