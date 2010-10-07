Visix Announces 2010 Expression Award Winners

- ATLANTA, GA--Visix announces the six grand prize winners of the company’s third annual Expression Awards. Visix holds the contest to recognize the creative efforts of its AxisTV digital signage software customers. The judging committee, comprised of marketing, communications and design specialists, concluded that the following organizations excelled in each category, based on technical design, creativity and communications effectiveness:
- Best Visual Communications Campaign
- Virginia Commonwealth University - VCU getIT Promotion Campaign
- Best Composite Layout
- Time Warner Cable - Blue Layout
- Best Original - Still Bulletin
- University of Wisconsin River Falls - 48-Hour Film Competition
- Best Remix - Still Bulletin
- University of Maryland, Adele H. Stamp Student Union - Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
- Best Original - Motion Content
- UC Irvine Campus Recreation - May Commercial
- Best Remix - Motion Content
- Time Warner Cable - TWC Movie Lovers' Club
- “We offer our sincerest congratulations to this year’s winners,” says Deborah Wilson-Dewitt, marketing communications manager for Visix, “Each year we’re seeing better quality designs and a greater number of entries from our customers. It’s really encouraging to see the design knowledge and creativity continuously improve, especially when most of our customers don’t have formal design training.”
- The Expression Awards are part of Visix’s ongoing strategy to bring AxisTV users together, to spotlight creative abilities and system management skills, and to recognize Visix customers for their contributions in the field of visual communications.
- Samples of both winners’ and finalists’ Expression Awards entries are featured on the Visix web site at http://www.visix.com/expressionawards_winners.html.
