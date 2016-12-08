NEC Touchscreen Overlays Receive TAA Compliance

NEC Display Solutions of America is now offering touchscreen overlays for its large-format displays that meet Trade Agreements Act (TAA) guidelines. The TAA requires U.S. government and affiliated entities with federal contacts to purchase end products made or substantially transformed within the United States or other TAA-designated counties.

“We’re providing value to our customers by offering a touchscreen accessory that meets the Trade Agreements Act,” said Chris Feldman, product manager, NEC Display. “Having a unique certification like this helps give NEC a market differentiator with a widely used technology, and since the touch overlays already carry the TAA-compliant label, it makes it easier to specify equipment for customers that require this compliance for their projects.”

TAA guidelines ensure that products used by the U.S. government support fair and open international trade. The touchscreen overlays are provided by TSItouch, a Pennsylvania-based, veteran-owned small business.

“We are now offering touchscreen overlay solutions that meet the requirements of the Trade Agreements Act (TAA),” said Justin Fuss, creative director, TSItouch. “The vast majority of our touchscreen overlays are now approved to be acquired by the United States for Government use.”

The NEC Display TAA-compliant touch screen overlays include OL-E705, OL-V323-2, OL-V423, OL-V463, OL-V652, OL-V552, and OL-V801.