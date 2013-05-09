Kaltman Creations RF-Vue RF Analyzer

Kaltman Creations' new RF-Vue will be introduced under Kaltman’s Invisible Waves brand at the 2013 InfoComm trade show.



The RF-Vue is offered in several versions, but the flagship model is the RF-Vue T10. This handheld unit is integrated into a 10-inch touch tablet with the full Windows 8 operating system. The RF-Vue T10 covers the standard wireless microphone and IEM frequency range of 470MHz to 700MHz. Additional models are available which offer greater frequency ranges, plus there are standalone RF electronics/software modules for use with user-supplied computers or tablets.

The analyzer has full finger navigation functions so the user can pinch, expand-zoom, and slide through the RF spectrum. As a true handheld RF spectrum analyzer, the user can enter any frequency sweep range (within the range of the analyzer), and view the RF spectrum looking for open RF space for channel selections, interference avoidance or interference troubleshooting, all in real-time.

The unit features current, average, and peak spectral traces, Touch-to-Listen (listen•in to all RF space); a RF Congestion Scale to gauge the severity of local RF, customizable screen markers and insta-save custom profiles. As an added option, the recently released Invisible Waves RF-intermodPRO also integrates right into the RFVue for simultaneous intermodulation calculations based off of the real-time spectral display.

“The RF-Vue represents a monumental leap in ease of use, portability and affordability, and is the world’s first touch tablet RF spectrum analyzer designed specifically for pro-audio wireless,” said Mark Kaltman, president of Kaltman Creations.

The analyzers are sold in several different affordable packages. The RF-Vue T10 is integrated into a 10-inch Touch Tablet with Windows 8, and has a MSRP of $1,750. The RF-Vue T10X is an extended frequency version that covers 40MHz up to 2.5GHz and therefore covers all VHF and UHF microphones, IEM’s, assisted listening and remote control equipment, including the 900MHz, 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz bands. The RF-Vue T10X has a MSRP of $1,995.

Other versions include the RF-Vue NT, which is an electronics/software only version for USB connection to the user’s own tablet or laptop computer. Prices for this model start at $1095. And the RF-Vue NTX, which covers 40MHz to 2.5GHz covering VHF, UHF, cellular, wi-fi, etc., with a MSRP of $1,350.